CBSE Class 12 Board Exam From Feb 15; Solve This English Sample Paper To Ace Your Exam

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023. Students can check and download the CBSE Class 12 Board exam datesheet by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE 12th board exam will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper on April 5, 2023. The Class 12 exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective And English Core Exam Date

The English elective and English core examination will be conducted on February 24. Students who are in Class 12 have already pulled up their socks to score good marks in the upcoming board examinations. As we know, English is a language exam that needs a lot of practice for writing skills and grammar. And, in order to get a perfect score, one must be very particular about the fundamental skills.

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 English sample question paper 2022. We have provided you with this sample paper so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

CBSE CLASS 12 English Core Sample Paper General Instruction

15-minute prior reading time allotted for Q-paper reading.

The Question Paper contains THREE sections-READING, WRITING, and LITERATURE.

Attempt questions based on specific instructions for each part

CBSE CLASS 12 English Elective Sample Paper General Instruction

This paper has three sections -A, B, and C

Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions

The maximum mark for the English Core board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 English core examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Likewise, the maximum mark for the English Elective board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 English elective examination paper will be conducted for a duration of three hours. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of CBSE.