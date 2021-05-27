CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: Even as the students are waiting for details to know about the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, media reports on Thursday suggested that the Class 12 Board exam papers will be held for 30 minutes only. However, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce the dates for class 12 board exams on June 1. After the high-level meeting on Sunday, the education minister had stated that he would announce the format and dates for the CBSE Class 12 board exams on June 1. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: When Will it be Announced? What is Board’s Plan to Assess Performance of Students? Latest Updates Students Must Know

As per a report by AajTak, the CBSE Class 12 board exams might be held for a very short duration, and even 30-minute exams are in speculation, in which students would be asked to answer objective type of questions. However, there is no official confirmation from the education ministry regarding the same. "Please wait for official announcement only," a top CBSE official has said.

On Sunday, it was decided that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be held between July 15 and August 26 amidst all for safety protocols of students and teachers. In the meeting, the Education Ministry had asked the states for feedback on the proposal of the Center by 25 May.

In the meeting also, the CBSE had proposed two options for the board exams — either set exams for the main 19 subjects only and at notified exam centres, or hold 90-minute exams for all subjects at the home schools of students.

However, different states have different opinion now on Class 12 board exams during the pandemic. Most of the states are in favour of Class 12 board exams, but in a shorter format. Only four states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar had suggested not to hold the examinations. These states had raised the demand for vaccination for students and teachers before the exam.