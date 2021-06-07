CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: Days after cancelling the crucial Class 12 board exam 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification regarding the evaluation of practicals and assessment of board exam students. The notification, signed by CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, said that the board has extended the last date for uploading the marks of practical/project/internal assessment components for class 12 exams 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: IMPORTANT Update For Students Awaiting Results

“It has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to pandemic. Thus the schools with pending practical’s/internal assessment are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload the marks by June 28”, the board said in the circular.

It added, “While uploading marks, it will be ensured that correct marks are upload so no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently. Examiners should keep in mind that marks allotted should not bunch towards the max marks which are highly unlikely in view of diverse levels of students.”

Here’s the Full Circular

Earlier last week, the Centre had announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

‘Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,’ the prime minister tweeted after the meeting.