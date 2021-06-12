CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021: Since the board is yet to take a final decision on the marking scheme for class 12 students, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ suggested a weightage formula to assess intermediate students. Also Read - CBSE Likely To Announce Promotion Criteria For Class 12 Next Week | 5 Updates on Result Date, Marking Scheme Students Must Know

Earlier this month, the Centre had announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

'Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,' the prime minister tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, in his letter to Nishank, Sisodia said that class 12 students should be assessed on the basis of their marks in Class 10, 11, and pre-boards. The Delhi Deputy CM said that students should be given 30 marks on the basis of their pre-boards, 20 marks on the basis of the Class 11 results and 20 marks on the basis of the Class 10 results. He proposed this formula for theory papers which carry a total of 70 marks.

He said that the remaining 30 marks for practical exams can be given on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by their (students) respective schools. “The CBSE has permitted a moderation of plus 2 or minus 2 marks depending upon the result of the concerned school in past three years, I believe for Class 12 the moderation reference should be plus 5 or minus 5 marks,” he added further.

The exams that were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be — periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks). For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July.