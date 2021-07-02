CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice to schools asking them to be careful with the class 11 marks as it is a component of the CBSE Class 12 result 2021. Notably, this year in the absence of Class 12 board exams, students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, 11, and 12 (internal and practical) in the ratio of 30, 30 and 40% respectively. Also Read - CBSE Launches Online DADS System For Students To Get Duplicate Academic Certificates

“However, many schools are not uploading class 11 marks in the “absence of reference year”, CBSE said in a recent notification. Board also asserted that moderation of both classes 11 and 12 marks will be done by schools and not CBSE, however, some schools are going with a “premonition that moderation of classes 11 marks will be done by CBSE.” Also Read - CBSE Optional Exams Likely to be Conducted in August, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal; No Announcement on JEE Mains, NEET 2021

The CBSE clarified that result committee will decide moderation on the hypotheses developed by them based on the learning outcome of students and their related issues. Furthermore, it asked schools to upload class 11 marks as per schedule as no extension in the last date of uploading will be allowed.” Also Read - CBSE Board Exams, JEE Mains, NEET 2021: Education Minister to go Live Tomorrow, Answer Queries of Students

“CBSE has to comply with Supreme Court of India regarding declaration of results of class 12 by July 31. Please comply with orders for uploading of class 11 marks immediately,” said CBSE.

Read the full notification here:

For the unitinitaed, the board had informed the Supreme Court that the Class 12 Result 2021 would be released by July 31, 2021. In the wake of the short deadline, the board had set up a Comprehensive Result Tabulation Portal for Class 12.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has activated the link for uploading the Class 12 marks on its Comprehensive Result Tabulation portal. Schools can upload the theory marks of the students on the portal by July 5, Monday.