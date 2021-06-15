New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 results in the month of August. As per the latest updates, the board will consider the marks scored by students in CBSE Practical exams conducted in February – March as well as internal assessment in the final result computation. The candidates must note that CBSE would be submitting the evaluation criteria to the Supreme Court by June 18. The same would also be published in the public domain on the official website cbse.gov.in. The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report by Monday, June 14. Also Read - CTET July 2021: Will CBSE Postpone Teacher's Eligibility Test Due to COVID? BIG Updates For Candidates Here

It is learned that the 13-member panel is in favor of assessing class 12 students on the basis of their final exam scores from Class X and XI, and internal marks from Class XII. According to the sources, the panel has received suggestions from principals of various CBSE affiliated schools across the country on how to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. Also Read - Cancel State Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On June 17 | Deets Inside

Here are Five Big Updates the CBSE Class 12 Students Should Know:

CBSE class 12 results 2021 are likely to be announced by August 15. CBSE, according to the sources, would release the evaluation criteria by June 16 and the new marking policy adopted by the CBSE for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results will be submitted before the Supreme Court on June 18. It is learned that the 13-member panel is in favor of assessing class 12 students on the basis of their final exam scores from Class X and XI, and internal marks from Class XII. The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and Child Rights Activist) and Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking the cancellation of state board exams 2021 on June 17. On June 3, the Supreme Court gave CBSE two weeks to come up with an evaluation formula. Following that, the Board on June 4 formed the 13-member committee that was to submit its report in 10 days, on June 14.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Important points on Evaluation Criteria

The candidates must note that students will be awarded marks and not grades.

Taking into account the performance of the students in three past examinations: the finals of Class 10 and 11, and their Class 12 pre-board tests, the results will be announced.

According to the reports, the final scores will be based on a 30-30-40 split, with the latest pre-board test accounting for 40% of the weight in the final tally, and the other two equally contributing to the remaining share.

The above-mentioned formula will apply to the theory component of the exam, which can be 70% or 80% of the total score, while the rest is based on their performance in practicals as usual.

Teacher’s and schools’ assessments will play a key role in the evaluation of the student’s performance.

Students who have not performed well in pre-boards or internal assessment would have an opportunity to improve their score in one subject of choice by appearing in CBSE Compartment Exams, which are to be conducted when the time is conducive.

On June 3, the Supreme Court gave CBSE two weeks to come up with an evaluation formula. Following that, the Board on June 4 formed the 13-member committee that was to submit its report in 10 days, on June 14. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results Likely To Be Announced Before This Date, Check Details on Evaluation Criteria Here

Supreme Court To Hear Cancel State Board Exams 2021 Plea On June 17

The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and Child Rights Activist) and Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking the cancellation of state board exams 2021 on June 17. According to the latest update, a bench led by Justice Khanwilkar will hear the matter on the said date.

47 Students from 23 states (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, West Bengal), two UTs (Chandigarh, Delhi) along with parents association child rights activist, student union teachers and Doctor have moved to the Supreme Court seeking relief for not holding offline exam and to find a formula for assessment and declaration of the results.