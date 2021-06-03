New Delhi: After PM Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 examinations, board secretary Anurag Tripathy on Wednesday informed that the CBSE Class 12 board exam results are expected before August, according to a India Today report. Also Read - BIG UPDATE On JEE Main, NEET UG Entrance Exams | Check Details Here

“Higher education institutions and foreign varsities conduct admissions around August. We are trying to bring out the Class 12 CBSE board exam results before that,” according to the India Today report quoting Tripathy. “CBSE is working on finalising the marking criteria for Class 12. We will take suggestions from schools and students,” he added. Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021: AHSEC Students Demand Cancellation of Class 12 Exams

“Making the evaluation criteria will take some time,” he said. In an interview, Tripathy said that the process may take two weeks. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Makes A Surprise Move, Joins Session With Students; Interacts With Parents

The board had canceled the CBSE class 10 examination in April 14. The board has also announced that the decision to assess the students as per an ‘objective criterion’ for Class 10 board exams as well.

The candidates must note that elaborate information on the evaluation method for class 12 is yet to come. The matter is in court and the hearing has been adjourned till June 17.

CBSE Class XII Board Exams cancelled

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, the Modi government decided to cancel the Class XII Board Exams this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

PM said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.