CBSE Board Exams Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday acknowledged an error committed over a question asked in the Sociology paper in the class 12 term-1 examination. Taking to Twitter, the board said the question in class 12 sociology Term 1 exam is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. The Board also said it will take strict action against the responsible persons.

"A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons," the CBSE said in a series of tweets.

A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 1, 2021

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma news portals that the question asked was on the Gujarat riots. “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?” read the question in the Sociology paper.

The Board further referred to the guidelines which stated that the paper setters have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class, religion neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices.

The question stated, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2022 took place under which government?” The options were Congress, Democratic, BJP, and Republican. Students had to select the right option and encircle it in the OMR sheet.

In the meantime, there was huge social media outrage over the question asked in the 12th Sociology paper. Here’s what the Twitter users said on the matter:

As per reports, the class 12 Sociology paper was easy, but some questions were not from syllabus and did not have the correct MCQ options. Some student complained that the paper was a bit confusing and doable.

The students must note that the next Class 12 exam will be held on December 3 for the English Core paper. CBSE Class 12 exam will be held on December 22.