CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid growing speculation over the cancellation of class 12 board exam 2021, the Ministry of Education issued a clarification on Friday. Notably, there has been a strong demand from students and parents to cancel the board exams 2021 due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Students have also started a campaign on Twitter #SaveBoardStudents asking the government and the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to either defer the exams or evaluate their marks on the basis of the assessment plan of class 10. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Likely to be Cancelled, Says Report | Read Latest Updates

Earlier last month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after a meeting with Nishank and PM Modi cancelled Class boards and asserted that the final call on class 12 board exams will be taken in June. The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams was scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021. In 2020, the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 had to be postponed mid-way in March following the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, they cancelled and the results were decaslred based on an alternative assessment scheme. Also Read - Should CBSE, CISCE Boards Reduce Syllabus For 2021-22 Amid 2nd COVID Wave? No Consensus Among Schools

‘Nothing Has Been Finalised Yet’

Now dismissing reports that claimed that the Ministry of Education and CBSE are planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 boards, a Ministry official asserted that nothing has been finalised yet. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, the official statement read. Also Read - CBSE Dost For Life Counselling App: All You Need to Know | Latest Video

A CBSE official also debunked the reports. He said, “Any decision taken in this matter (cancellation of class 12 exams) will be officially communicated to the public”, FirstPost quoted him as saying.

‘Delaying exams cause anxiety, mental stress’

Speaking exclusively to India.com, advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an active students rights activist had stated that delaying exams will further cause anxiety, mental stress and depression among students.

Plea to cancel class 12 exams filed in SC

A plea has also been filed in Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. Filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, the plea read,”Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of unprecedented pandemic. Delay in declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities.”

“CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” it added.