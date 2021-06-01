CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Latest Update: Looking at the COVID pandemic and the growing demand of students, the Central government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Here’s How Political Leaders Reacted to This Big Development

The move to cancel the Class 12 Board exams 2021 was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: How Students Will be Assessed? Can They Reappear For Exams? FAQs Answered

While announcing the decision, PM Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect. PM Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: PM Modi Says Students Shouldn't Be Forced To Appear For Exams

CISCE cancels Class 12 board exams: Following the CBSE decision, the CISCE on Tuesday decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon. In an official order issued on Tuesday night, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations said, “In view of the present situation of the Covid- 19 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ISC (Class 12) Year 2021 examination. The safety, health and wellbeing of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest.”

After the declaration of the Class 12 results, if some candidates are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them, the CISCE will give an option to such candidates to write the exams at a later date, when the situation is conducive to conduct the same.

Haryana cancels Class 12 exams: The Haryana government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. “We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education,” Pal said.

States welcome decision: Several states did welcome the Centre’s decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year saying it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.

Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the announcement has come as a big relief. “I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, a statement issued by the state’s communications department said.

Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it was an important step to ensure the health and safety of students. “On behalf of all the students and parents, heartfelt thanks to you the respected Prime Minister, he tweeted.