CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams 2021 amid the second wave of the pandemic. The petition–filed by Advocate Mamata Sharma–is appealing to the court to give directions to the CBSE, CISCE, and the central government to devise an “objective methodology” to evaluate the result of Class 12 students within a specific time frame apart from seeking cancellation of exams in either online or offline mode. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the plea today. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Plea To Be Heard in Supreme Court Shortly | LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, students are hoping that Supreme Court will take a decision in their favour and cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Check out some of the latest tweets by students who are hoping for some certainty after the hearing.

Meanwhile, in feedback to the Education Ministry, the CBSE said that 32 states were in the favour of holding class 12 board exams while only 4 states–Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar– remain defiant on holding the exams in pen-and-paper mode, reported Indian Express. Read full story here

