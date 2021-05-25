CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Date: Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday asserted that CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 can’t be conducted in current Covid situation. Furthermore, he asked the Central board to announce a tentative date and also give students an option of online examination. “CBSE board examinations should be conducted as it plays a vital role in students’ life. However, this can’t happen amid the current situation. But a tentative date should be announced. There is also an option of online examination”, news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying. Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 to be Held Soon, Results Within A Month of Exams: Deputy CM

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that conducting class 12 board examinations would not be appropriate in view of the present Covid-19 situation as maintaining social distancing won’t be possible during exams. Also Read - Family of Tata Steel Employees, Who Died of COVID, to Get Monthly Salary Till Deceased's Retirement Age

Notably, the ministers were part of the high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 23, to discuss the roadmap for the pending Board examinations. During the meeting all states except for a few agreed to conduct the exams. Also Read - 'No Chance' of ECB Accepting BCCI Request to Reschedule India-England Test Series

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that his government was not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake. “Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake and failure, ” Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the option for non-examination route for class 12 students should be actively examined keeping in mind the projection that children are more vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. Besides, the board also proposed two options—-Conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.