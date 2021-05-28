CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned a plea seeking cancellation of CBSE, CISCE class 12 board exams 2021 till May 31. The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari. During the hearing, the bench asked petitioner Mamta Sharma whether she has served the copy of the plea to the counsel representing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). When the petitioner said she will serve the copy of the petition to the parties, the bench observed, “You do it. We will have it on Monday (May 31).” The petition had sought directions to the Centre, the CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination to cancel the Class 12 examinations and devise an objective methodology to declare the result within a specific time frame. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: What Happened In Supreme Court Today? 5 BIG Updates For Students Here

Top takeaways from SC hearing:

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, Justice Maheshwari observed that the CBSE is likely to take a call on this issue on June 1. The counsel representing the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination told the bench that since the apex court is hearing the matter, the high courts should not deal with it. When the petitioner told the bench that the top court can take suo motu cognisance on the issue, the bench said, “Be optimistic. Maybe by Monday, some resolution will be there. Let us have it on Monday.” The CBSE had earlier said it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board examination even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the pandemic situation.

After the hearing, angry students who were hoping for a decision amid so much uncertainty took to Twitter wondering why could not the court pronounce a decision. Many were hoping for a decision in their favour. Here’s how students reacted to the Supreme Court hearing. Check out the tweets below:

Knew this, nothing will happen😂😂😂😂 — Nishi💫 (@Nishirajput_04) May 28, 2021

There was no representative from cbse and govt side, notice was not sent to them as much i knew — Devil Alpha (@DevilAlpha5) May 28, 2021

We already know that nothing like cancellation of exam gonna happen because lot of things depends on class 12th exams…

What government can do is revised method of exam and choose proper time to conduct it#Class12Exam #BoardExams — Sameer 😈 (@Sameer_Memer) May 28, 2021

When the judiciary system is controlled by government what do you expect. — Amith Singh🗯 (@amithsingh17) May 28, 2021

@AdvMamtaSharma @SunandaThakur16

As I told you supreme court on the concept of common sense & not emotional sense. — Narinder Gautam (@Narinde15575951) May 28, 2021

Sir? We know we have to work according to rules but sir!!! Itna kya jaruri he give a decision kuch bhi karo yrr nahi sehn hota ab its too much for some of us😔 — Harsh vardhan (@Harsh_095) May 28, 2021

See what we are teaching to children that we cannot even decide !! Act mature and be a role model , life is precious and I can’t send my child out for so called a judging feature which is an exam ! @PMOIndia @anubha1812 #modijisave12thstudents #STUDENTSLIVESMATTERS — sonia (@sonia22925875) May 28, 2021

