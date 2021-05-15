CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: Keeping view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently decided to cancel the CBSE Class 10 board exams and postpone CBSE Class 12 board exams. While the CBSE has issued assessment criteria for the class 10 results, it is yet come up with any solution for the Class 12 exams. In the meantime, CBSE students across the country are waiting for the final decision from the board on the Class 12 exams as it is going to impact their high studies, especially foreign university admissions. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest Update: Education Minister Nishank Likely to Take Final Decision on May 17. Read Details

If the CBSE Class 12 exam gets delayed, it will cause tougher competition to get admission in foreign universities. As per a report by India Today, January 2021 has seen over 10.9 lakh Indian students enrolled in universities abroad. This number is expected to rise this year with students who had deferred their 2020 admissions.

Hence at this time, they just need to upskill themselves with online programmes so they can build their area of specialisation. Moreover, they can also start applying for foreign university admissions as soon as possible this year.

Meanwhile, students must get all the latest updates related to CBSE Class 12 board exams.

On May 14, the CBSE issued a clarification, saying it has not taken any decision yet on class 12 board exams even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams. “It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” the CBSE said in a statement. However, the CBSE said that the students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted

There was another report that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting on May 17 to take a final call on class 12 board exams after interacting with education secretaries of all states. In the virtual meeting, the Union Education Minister is likely to review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. Moreover, he will also discuss the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

The hashtag #cancel12thboardexams2021 started trending on Twitter as students have been pleading for over a month now to cancel the CBSE 12th board exams 2021.

One plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by Advocate Mamta Sharma seeking the cancellation of the postponed Class 12 board exams conducted by CBSE and CISCE. In the apex court, the plea calls for an objective methodology instead of exams to declare the results of Class 12 students. The plea also stated that online or offline exams are not possible because of the pandemic at this time. The please highlighted that admission in foreign universities will be hampered because of the delay in Class 12 results declaration.

Earlier, there were reports that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams will be scrapped. A senior official in the Ministry of Education had told TOI that there is likelihood of examination getting cancelled. “Given the current situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether. CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students,” the CBSE official had told the daily.

The CBSE Board Exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year were scheduled to be held from May 4.