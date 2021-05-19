CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest Update: On one side when a growing number of students demand cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams, on the other side, the National Council of CBSE Schools on Wednesday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to conduct the Class 12 board examination even if it is delayed due to pandemic situation. The National Council of CBSE Schools made the request not to cancel the exam based on the inference that the Class 12 pass certificate was a key document considered for entry into various higher educational institutions. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Board Results 2021 Date: Important Update for Students Awaiting for Class X Exam Results

National Council of CBSE Schools wants Class 12 exams: Speaking to The Hindu, National Council of CBSE Schools secretary-general Indira Rajan said that the council feels that the exam has to be conducted even if it's delayed, probably even by using alternative examination patterns.

Indira Rajan further added that the decision to hold the exams will resolve the anxiety of both the students and parents as many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good-quality professional institutions.

However, the council hoped that the Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education would take a favourable position considering the future of the students.

Online practice tests for Class 12 exams: On the other hand, schools affiliated to CBSE have decided to hold another set of online practice test for Class 12 candidates. Though the summer vacations have started, special schedule has been set for Class XII students to clear their doubts. After online classes begin post vacation, a test will be held.

Many schools felt that if the CBSE did cancel the exam, this last test would help get better clarity on the candidates’ scores, which the authorities would be asked to draw up by the board.

Another plea in SC over Class 12 exams: As the confusion of regarding CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021 continues, an intervention application has been filed against the same in Supreme Court. As per reports, a teacher from Kerala has filed an Intervention in SC against the PIL seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams. A maths teacher in Kerala has voiced concerns over the request to cancel the exams, calling it unfair to the students. In the plea, he stated that the Board should not even consider cancelling but instead find a way to conduct the exams safely.

Education Minister reviews situation: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday reviewed with the education secretaries of states and UTs to discuss various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID, strategies adopted for online and offline learning in schools so far and the way forward. In the meeting, he also discussed the pending Class 12 exams. Notably, Pokhriyal sought suggestions from the states on the conduct of the exam.

The CBSE has already announced that a review will be done on or after June 1 and a decision will be taken on the pending board exams.