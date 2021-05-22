CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News Today: Hours after the Ministry of Education announced that it has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on pending Class 12 board exams, media reports on Saturday claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely to hold Class 12 Board examination only for the major subjects. According to a report by Indian Express, the CBSE has proposed two options to the Education Ministry for conducting the Class 12 Board exams for major subjects. Notably, these proposals from the CBSE will be discussed at the meeting of the state education ministers and state education secretaries on Sunday. The crucial meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and will be attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Also Read - Corona Curfew Extended in Jammu and Kashmir Till May 31, Essential Services Exempted

As per updates, the CBSE generally offers 174 subjects to Class 12 students, of which 20 subjects are considered as major and these subjects include physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, history, political science, business studies, accountancy, geography, economics, and English. A student of the CBSE can take a minimum of five subjects and a maximum of six subjects. Of these total subjects, usually, four are major subjects.

Option 1: As per the Indian Express report, the CBSE Has proposed two options to the Education Ministry. In the first option, the Board has proposed that examinations for the major subjects should be held in the "existing format" and at the designated examination centres. The board again stated that for the minor subjects, the marks can be calculated based on the performance in the major subjects. However, this option needs one month of pre-exam activities and two months for conducting the exams and declaration of results and another 45 days for compartment exams. Notably, this first option can be implemented if the CBSE has a window of three months.

Option 2: If the Centre agrees to the second option of the CBSE, then the examinations will be conducted in two phases. This phasing has been suggested by the CBSE keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic across the country. The locations where the situation is conducive will have their exams in the first phase, and the remaining non-conducive areas in the second phase. However, both the phases will be held two weeks apart.

Notably, the CBSE has also proposed that if any student is not able to appear for an examination due to COVID19 will have another opportunity to appear for it.

Last month, the CBSE had announced the decision to cancel the Class 10 Board examination and defer the exam for Class 12 students due to the second wave of pandemic. However, on May 1, the Board announced a special marking scheme for Class 10 students in its affiliated schools.