CBSE Board Exams 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was about to make the announcement about the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021. As he fell sick and admitted to AIIMS due to post-COVID complications, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meet today evening and will discuss the matter with officials in a high-level meet.

During the meeting in the evening today, PM Modi will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders, the government sources told news agency ANI.

After months-long deliberation, the Central government has come up with three alternatives for the CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021. Option A is holding exams for only major subjects, while the option B is holding exams on a new format including short answer type questions and the option C is assessing students based on their performance in the past three academic years. However, the final decision taken by the government will be shared with the Supreme Court on June 3. The top court bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had asked the Centre to come up with a good reason to deviate from last year's plan of declaring results without exams.

The outcome on the cancelation of class 10 board exams came as a result of a meeting between education ministry officials and Prime Minister Modi. However, a conclusive result can be expected from the meeting in the evening today.

On May 31, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told this to a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari which said if the Centre decides to depart from the last year’s policy, wherein the remaining board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, then it must give tangible reasons for it. “No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it,” the bench told Venugopal.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories till May 25 on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

The CBSE had proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.