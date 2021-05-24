New Delhi: Since most of the states except Maharashtra and national capital Delhi agreed to conduct class 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly planning to hold the pending examinations between July 15 and August 25. However, nothing hass been confirmed as yet as a final call on the Class 12 exam dates is likely to be taken on June 1. The development comes a day after the high-level meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting that lasted for nearly 2.5 hours was attended by Education Minister Nishank, Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Education Ministers from all the states. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: To Cancel or Not to Cancel? Stakeholders Divided; Govt to Take Final Call on June 1

Deliberating upon the importance of the Class XII Board exams and the All India Entrance exams, Nishank said that keeping in view the present circumstances “we decided to cancel the CBSE Board examinations of Class X and evaluate through internal assessment “but Class-XII examinations are very important in “shaping the future and defining the careers of students”.

“Various options regarding the methodology, process, duration and timings of the exams were discussed in the meeting. While a broad consensus was there, however, it was decided that States and UTs may like to further examine the matter and send their feedback in writing by the 25th of May,2021”, Pokhriyal said, according to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau.

Exams Between July 15-August 25, Results in September

If reports are to be believed, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. Besides, the board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled. While the final decision is expected by June 1, the Centre has asked states to submit their detailed feedback by May 25, Tuesday. Sources told PTI that majority states were in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options.

How Board Plans to Conduct CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021

As per the reports, the exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type.

Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects. Exams are proposed to be conducted on Sundays also, reports claimed.

Delhi, Maharashtra Not in Favour of Conducting Exams

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said his government is not in favour of the options being explored by CBSE to conduct the exams and going ahead with the process without vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake. “Conducting Class 12 board exams before vaccinating students will prove to be a big mistake and failure, ” Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

He also addressed a presser and said the Kejriwal-led Delhi government would write to the Central government and urge them to cancel the exams and pass the students on the basis of their past examinations.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the option for non-examination route for class 12 students should be actively examined keeping in mind the projection that children are more vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus.