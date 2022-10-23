CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Interested students can check and download the sample question papers from the Board’s official website at cbseacademic.nic.in. Also Read - TSICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Slot Booking Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme. The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample paper will help students to know more about the exam pattern and marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper: Marking Scheme And Other Details here

The question paper contains 34 questions. All questions are compulsory. The question paper is divided into two parts, Part A and B.

Part – A is compulsory for all candidates.

Part – B has two options i.e. (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerised Accounting. Students must attempt only one of the given options.

Question 1 to 16 and 27 to 30 carries 1 mark each.

Questions 17 to 20, 31and 32 carries 3 marks each.

Questions from 21 ,22 and 33 carries 4 marks each

Questions from 23 to 26 and 34 carries 6 marks each

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 7 questions of one mark, 2 questions of three marks, 1 question of four marks and 2 questions of six marks.

The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. The examination will be held for 80 marks.

CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023: How to Download