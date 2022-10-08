CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Students can download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 History sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme. The CBSE Class 12 History sample paper will help students to know the examination pattern and marking scheme.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 10th Science Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

The CBSE Class 12 History examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. The examination will be held for 80 marks. Students can learn about the format of the exam, the topics covered, and the types of questions that will be asked in the final exam by going through the CBSE Class 12 sample question papers.

The question paper comprises five Sections – A, B, C, D, and E.

There are 34 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

Section A – Questions 1 to 21 are MCQs of 1 mark each.

Section B – Questions no. 22 to 27 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60-80 words.

Section C – Question no 28 to 30 are Long Answer Type Questions, carrying 8 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 300-350 words

Section D – Question no.31 to 33 are Source based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each.

Section-E – Question no. 34 is Map based, carrying 5 marks that includes the identification and location of significant test items. Attach the map with the answer book.

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever

necessary.

Candidates can also check the subject-wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers along with respective marking schemes from the official website of CBSE.