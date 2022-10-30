CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers 2023 at cbseacademic.nic.in: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers 2023 along with the marking scheme. Students planning to appear for the examination can download the sample question papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE will conduct the 2022-23 examination in February next year. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 physics sample question paper 2022 and its marking scheme.Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

CBSE CLASS 12 PHYSICS SAMPLE PAPER: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MARKING SCHEME

There are 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory

The question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections are compulsory.

Section A contains eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, Section D contains three long questions of five marks each, and Section E contains two case study-based questions of 4 marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in sections B, C, D, and E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

The use of calculators is not allowed.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 12th SAMPLE PAPERS 2023

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2022- 23” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

The maximum mark of the Physics 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination paper will be for a duration of three hours. For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.