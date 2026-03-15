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CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2026 postponed: CBSE cancels Class 12th exams scheduled from March 16 to April 10 in war-hit Middle East regions

CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2026 postponed: CBSE cancels Class 12th exams scheduled from March 16 to April 10 in war-hit Middle East regions

Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict and Middle East tensions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the remaining Class 12th board examinations in parts of the Middle East

Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict and Middle East tensions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the remaining Class 12th board examinations in parts of the Middle East, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Issuing a notice, CBSE stated, “All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

CBSE added, “Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled.”

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