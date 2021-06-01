CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: Soon after the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams, a number of political leaders took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with the government and said that the move from the Centre will provide students a big relief. Starting from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed their opinion on the microblogging site over the cancellation of CBSE board exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams CANCELLED: How Students Will be Assessed? Can They Reappear For Exams? FAQs Answered

While cancelling the CBSER Class 12 board exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

PM Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers. In the review meeting, officials gave a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including by the state governments.

Here’s who said what on CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 cancellation:

Arvind Kejriwal: “I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief.”

Omar Abdullah: “Good. The uncertainty was really tough for the students. Hopefully, the government will move quickly to clarify how the kids will be assessed. A lot of college admissions rely only on this one result.”

Congress: “We are glad Modi govt finally heeded to the demands of the Indian people, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party, to prioritise the safety and health of our students.”

Manish Sisodia: “This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier we have demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal: “To ensure safety and security of students, teachers & parents and to put an end to anxiety in the minds of class XII students, in a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, it was decided to issue CBSE results based on well-defined criteria. I wish all the students the very best in their careers. I would like to reiterate safety and career of students as of paramount importance for Modi government.”

Dharmendra Pradhan: “After consultation with ministers, states and students, PM Modi today announced to cancel Class 12 CBSE Board Exams with a view to safeguarding the health and future of the youth. It’s a good decision and a huge step for the new generation.”

Prakash Javadekar: “Thanks to PM Modi for putting an end to the anxiety among students, parents and teachers and cancelling CBSE Class 12 Board Exams this year. This reflects the sensitivity of Prime Minister who has taken this decision for the health and safety of our children.”

The CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.