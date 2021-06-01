CBSE Class 2 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled: Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Central government on Tuesday cancelled Class 12 board exams this year for CBSE and CISCE students. The move from the Centre came after a meeting was chaired by PM Modi with the 12 stakeholders in the evening today. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled: PM Modi Says Students Shouldn't Be Forced To Appear For Exams

Soon after the meeting was over, PM Modi said that the Centre has decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams. “After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021, Kejriwal Urges Centre; Will Govt Listen to Voices of Leaders, Students?

Referring to the consultative process in the recent past, PM Modi expressed appreciation that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all stakeholders from across the length and breadth of India. He also thanked the States for providing feedback on this issue. Also Read - SC Asks Centre To Furnish Details Of PM Cares Fund For Children Who Became Orphan Due To Pandemic

How the students will be assessed? While declaring the cancellation of class 12 board exams, PM Modi said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.” However, he also added that a decision has been taken in the interest of students. The final evaluation criteria will be announced soon, he stated.

To assess the students for result declaration, the CBSE and CISCE will release the criteria. Recently, the CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9. It is expected that the final class 12 marks could be calculated on the basis of performance in internals and past three-year performance. A final decision, however, is awaited.

Can students still appear for the exam? During the meeting with PM Modi, it was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to appear for the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

#BigBreaking

CBSE students.

1 pic- before exam cancellation

2 pic:-after exam cancellation pic.twitter.com/NX8To8FfTc — Shubham (@sj_shubz_msdian) June 1, 2021

#cbseboardexams

CBSE cancelled board exams for 12th this year Students rn – pic.twitter.com/5Pp7M6ElzZ — Shivam (@iamshiv144) June 1, 2021

“The decision to cancel the exams was taken in the interest of the students,” PM Modi said adding that the health and safety of students are of utmost importance and that it would not be comprised under any circumstance.