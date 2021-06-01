CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday joined the bandwagon of leaders and students across the country to urge the Central government to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams 2021 keeping in view the ongoing pandemic and growing demand from students and leaders. However, the Delhi Chief Minister suggested to the Centre that the students should be evaluated on the basis of their past performance. Also Read - SC Asks Centre To Furnish Details Of PM Cares Fund For Children Who Became Orphan Due To Pandemic

“Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance,” Kejirwal said in a tweet in Hindi. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Major Decision Expected as PM Modi to Chair Key Meet With Officials Today

The urge from the Delhi chief minister comes hours ahead of a crucial meeting on board exams this evening which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Asking Students To Appear For Exams Amid Covid is Great Injustice, Says Priyanka Gandhi. What Do You Think?

On May 3, the Central government informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam’s cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.

Notably, the CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. On the other hand, the Ministry of Education had sought suggestions from states and union territories on proposals discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and advocated not holding Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic, saying children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.

In her letter to the minister, Priyanka Gandhi shared the suggestions she received from several students and parents who had interacted with her on the matter in the past few days.