CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Latest News: To put an end to the long wait of the students, the Union Ministry of Education (MOE) has called a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide on CBSE Class 12 board exams that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID pandemic. This was announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Twitter. As per updates, the high-level meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Those who will attend the meeting include education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories. Also Read - International Flight Passengers ALERT! Negative RT-PCR Report With QR Code Now Mandatory For Travel

Taking to Twitter, the education minister also sought inputs and suggestions from all the stakeholders, students, parents, teachers and others through social media. “A high-level virtual meeting will be convened tomorrow (Sunday) with all states and union territories’ education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses,” Nishank said. Also Read - Students React After RP Nishank Seeks Suggestion on CBSE, ICSE Pending Class 12th Board Exams | LIVE

He also stated that he had recently held a meeting with the state education secretaries in this regard and added that the consultative process will be further strengthened through the high-level meeting. Also Read - India Has 8,848 Cases of Black Fungus, Centre Sends 23,000 Vials of Key Drug to States

Earlier, the education ministry had written a letter to states and UTs, and said that the government and the CBSE were exploring options regarding the conduct of the examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of both students and teachers.

Soon after the education ministry made the announcement regarding the crucial meeting on the board exams, #cancelcbseboardexams started trending on Twitter with many social media users urging the education ministry to cancel the board exams.

Notably, the CBSE had last month cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of COVID pandemic. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. Now students are eagerly waiting to know the decision of the education ministry in the crucial meeting tomorrow.