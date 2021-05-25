CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Delhi Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia on Tuesday write a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams and urged the education minister to cancel the board exams if the students cannot be vaccinated well on time. In the letter, Sisodia suggested that the class 12 results can be declared based on the performance of the students in the last 2 years. Moreover, he added that the plan ‘B’ can be prepared for students disagreeing with it. Also Read - Rajesh Khattar And His Wife Vandana Have Used Up Almost All Their Life Savings During Lockdown

"If we can't vaccinate school students, we advise canceling board exam this year. The result can be declared based on their performance in last 2 years. Plan 'B' can be prepared for students disagreeing with it," Sisodia wrote to Union Education Minister Pokhriyal.

In the letter, he also urged the Central government to hold a high-level discussion regarding examination 2022 next month and added that the states can start preparing for next year now itself.

In the letter, Sisodia mentioned that it is not just the question of academic future of the 1.4 crore students studying in class 12 but also about their health. He said that the challenge at the moment is to find a way to assess students without putting their health at stake.

“There is hardly any household which has not lost their loved one or acquaintance and to ask children to appear for an exam in this scenario is not only insensitive but can also prove also fatal,” the letter read.

Sisodia in the letter also stated that about 95 per cent of students in class 12 are 17.5 years or older and has urged the Centre govt to vaccinate them as well after “consulting with experts”. Currently, India does not have a policy of vaccinating it’s population younger than 18.

Earlier, Sisodia had said that the Delhi government is not in favour of holding the CBSE board exams. “Two options were discussed at the meeting. The first was conducting the exams in the present format for the major subjects and marking for the rest of the subjects on the basis of the performance in these papers. The second was having the exams in the students’ home schools, reducing the duration and changing the exam pattern. The Delhi government is not in favour of these options. We cannot play with the safety of students just to fulfil our stubborn wishes,” Sisodia had said.

Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had, on April 14, announced the cancellation of the Class 10 exams and postponed the Class 12 exams in view of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.