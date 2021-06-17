New Delhi: CBSE on Thursday submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades and marks for Class XII exams. The assessment criteria will consider the students’ marks in Class 10 and Class 11 results while Class 12 pre-boards will account for 40% of the marks. Basically, the CBSE has adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students of the CBSE class 12 board. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021 Result Date Announced! Check Here

About 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board, 30 per cent on Class 10 performance and rest 30 per cent on Class 11 performance, CBSE told the apex court while submitting its assessment criteria.

Class 12 result scheme will be based on

A. Class 10 component (30 per cent) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams B. Class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on final exam 3. Class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board

Practicals will be for 100 marks and the students will be evaluated based on the marks submitted by the schools.

For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also allowed schools to complete the practical exams in online mode. Students who were unable to appear for the practical exams due to Covid-19 second wave will have the opportunity to take these exams from home.

Result declaration

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021. He also said that students who are not satisfied with the marks through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as Covid-19 situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.