“If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria – now spread across three years of study – they will be placed in the “essential repeat” or “compartment” category. Student who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams,” Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court.
Venugopal also told the Court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students as far as the awarding of final marks for grade 12 is concerned.
Earlier, on June 1, the CBSE decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board examination in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.