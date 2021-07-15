CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021 Latest Update: In a major development for Class 11 and 12 students who are awaiting their results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today issued a circular to affiliated schools regarding the tabulation of marks. As per the time schedule given in the Tabulation Policy, the portal for moderation and finalisation of results for Class 12 is being opened from July 16 afternoon to July 22 midnight.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result: CBSE Board Issues Warning to Affiliated Schools, Know Why

As CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021 has to be declared latest by July 31, schools have been requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated time, their result will be declared separately after July 31, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Releasing This Week? Here's What Top Official Has to Say

The board has already set the evaluation criteria to assess class 12 students. As per the board, the students will be evaluated based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11, and pre-board exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 EXPECTED This Week; List of Websites, How to Check CBSE Class X Score

The official notification issued by CBSE on July 15 said, “It is important to reiterate that the common objective before all of us is declaration of valid, reliable and unbiased results of the students in the pandemic situation. Moderating marks of Class XI and XII will be a great responsibility, which has to be done in a manner to ensure justice and fairness to students. Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students.”

“It should be kept in mind that the responsibility of the result committee is being exercised on behalf of CBSE for the entire student population and should not be seen as limited to that of a particular school. Schools are therefore mandated to moderate the marks in such a manner that the results are comparable and no student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools.”

The CBSE notification further said, “To aid the schools, CBSE has provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on best performance of previous three years which is taken as reference for the purpose of moderation. Schools are once again directed to follow the reference distribution while moderating marks. Also, to ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due to diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above. They will, therefore, have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above, to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years.”

The board pattern of distribution of students’ total marks (theory + practical) of a school (i.e., the composite total of class X, Class XI and Class XII theory marks) has been provided by the CBSE in the following manner:

Therefore, schools will have to additionally ensure that after moderation the number of overall marks in the range of 95 and above this year is not more than number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years.