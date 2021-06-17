CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021 Latest News: Hours after announcing the evaluation criteria for Class 12 board exam results, the CBSE on Thursday released the tabulation policy for the same on the official website. Earlier in the day, the CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 for result calculation has been submitted to the Supreme Court. In the detailed criteria as shared by the CBSE, marks scored by students in their Class 10, 11 and 12 would be considered in the ratio of 30, 30 and 40%. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Students Express Resentment on Twitter; Call it Unfair, Surprising

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the CBSE will be adopting a 30:30:40 formula for evaluation of marks of class 12 students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Can Students Opt For Physical Examination If Not Satisfied With Marks? Official Answers

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Crietria 2021:

Class Component to be evaluated Percentage Class 12 Marks based on Unit Test/Mid-Term/Pre-Board Exam 40% Class 11 Marks based on theory component of final exam 30% Class 10 Marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjectsout of main 5 subjects. 30%

Check the complete CBSE Class 12 Tabulation Policy here. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE 12th Result 2021: 30:30:40 Formula For CBSE Class 12 Exam; Hearing on State Boards Plea on June 21 | SC Hearing Highlights

However, the top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of. The court said that some outer timeline for declaration of results and proposed class 12 examination should also be specified.

The top court said that it is also rejected arguments of some of the petitioners that there shall be roll back of the decision to cancel Board exams.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: Things students must to know