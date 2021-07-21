CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021: In a major development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date of finalising the class 12 board result from July 22 to 25. Issuing a notification, the board said the schools should submit the final report latest by 5:00 PM on July 25.Also Read - CBSE 12 Results 2021 Big UPDATE: Board Sets Last Date For Finalising Class 12 Results, Check Official Statement Here

"CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. Accordingly, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to July 25. Futher, it has requested that the schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush," the CBSE said in the letter.

Moreover, the CBSE said in case any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately.

“As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity. However, as the last date is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these,” the CBSE wrote in a notice to school principals.

However, to help the schools in finalising the CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021, the board said the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 AM to 5 PM, adding that they will also release some answers to frequently asked questions.

When will class 12 results be announced? According to reports, the CBSE will take another 8-10 days to process the results and finally declare them.

On Tuesday, the CBSE wrote to the principals of schools affiliated by the board to update the results for Class 11, 12 students by July 22. In a notice, the board had said that the portal will start working from July 21 onwards. Moreover, the CBSE had also asked the schools to release the results within the stipulated time so that it can be officially released by the board before July 31.

Copy of the notice:

“Country is celebrating Eid on 21.07.2021. Accordingly, 21 July has been declared as Holiday. Further, all the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the results of Classes X and XII. For finalising the class XII results, last date is 22 July,” the board had said earlier.

Last week, the CBE in a notification announced a new scheme for 2021-22 wherein the academic year will be divided into two halves with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. The first term exam will be held in November.

“It is further informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/WhatsApp etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12 noon so that schools can take appropriate action,” Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, had said in a notification.

However, if a school is found inflating marks, the CBSE will moderate the scores before announcing results by 31 July, the board informed the schools, reiterating that wrong doers will face action.

It must be noted that the CBSE board exam results for class 10 and class 12 students will be available on DigiLocker, from where students can also download their certificates and mark sheets directly.

On the other hand, the DigiLocker has said that class 10 results will soon be available on its platform first. The authorities have said that the exam results of both class 10 and class 12 board will be available on the platform.

