CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021: Class 12 students enrolled under the CBSE's private programme or those appearing for compartment exams are disappointed at the Education Ministry's decision to conduct board exams in a physical mode, even as the Board announced an alternative assessment plan for the rest of CBSE Class 12 students. Seeking relief, a writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by 1152 compartment /Private students of the 10th and 12th CBSE board to assess them in line with regular students and declare their results in a time-bound manner.

"The Class XII private and compartmental students of CBSE are being compelled to appear in the above-mentioned offline examinations, amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation causing a huge threat to their life," the petition read.

The writ petition, filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma, seeks an equal opportunity for private students and repeaters and demands the Board to choose an alternative assessment plan as it did with regular students of Class 10 and Class 12.

“…like regular students of CBSE, the Class XII Private / Patrachar / 2nd chance Compartment candidates are aspiring and are equally hopeful to secure 21 admission in various Universities / Colleges of repute in India and abroad for pursuing their higher education. However, if their examinations are delayed beyond reasonable time till a conducive environment is achieved in order to conduct the examination, they will not only lose opportunity to apply and seek admission in these Universities / Colleges, but they will also be denied their fundamental right to education,” the petition noted.

Several students on Friday took the matter to Twitter with the hashtags #CancelCBSEprivateexam and #justiceforprivatecandidates, demanding an equal opportunity for them given the crisis situation.

“We too are students and humans just like regular student’s are don’t crush our dreams,” wrote one such student.

CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021

CBSE submitted the Class 12 Evaluation Criteria 2021 for result calculation to the Supreme Court. In the detailed criteria as shared by the CBSE, marks scored by students in their Class 10, 11 and 12 would be considered in the ratio of 30%, 30% and 40%.

However, in its notification on the evaluation criteria, CBSE said, “For private, partrachar and 2nd chance compartment candidates, etc., the examination will be conducted by the Board as and when the conditions become conducive.”

However, the CBSE said it is working on a solution and will come out with a policy favourable for all, including private and compartment students.