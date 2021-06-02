CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest News: A day after the Central government cancelled the Class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it has started the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. Issuing a statement, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the board will put it in the public domain once it is completed. In the meantime, the board has urged the parents, teachers, principals and students not to panic over the situation. Also Read - Working on Plans To Assess Class 10, 12 Students In 2022; Will Send Suggestion To CBSE, Says Sisodia

"We're in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic," Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE, said in a statement.

We're in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic: Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE pic.twitter.com/cRVf2rM8lV
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

On Tuesday, the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams keeping in view the ongoing pandemic in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among the students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The move to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

With the decision coming amid a high caseload of COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, PM Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

PM Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for the students as well as their parents and teachers.

However, the education experts and stakeholders believe the bigger challenge before the CBSE now is coming up with a fair evaluation criteria for class 12 students.

Given the current situation, it is the right decision to cancel the CBSE Board exams. There is no way we could have held exams without compromising the safety of children. While we welcome the decision, we hope the modalities would be worked out quickly in consultation with stakeholders, they said.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.