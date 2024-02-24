Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam On Feb 27; Check Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper, Preparation Tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Chemistry Board examination on February 27, 2024. Check important guidelines, sample papers, preparation tips, and other details.

CBSE Board Exams for Classes 10th and 12th for the academic year 2024-25 are underway. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th Chemistry Board examination on February 27, 2024. The CBSE Class 12th exam is scheduled to be held in the morning shift — from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Every student and examinee will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper. Before appearing for the chemistry examination, check important guidelines, sample papers, preparation tips, and other details.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Exam Day, Date Time

CBSE Board Exam Day and Date Tuesday, February 27, 2024 CBSE Board Exam Subject/Name of paper Chemistry CBSE Board Exam Timing 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme

There are 33 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

SECTION A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

SECTION B consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

SECTION C consists of 7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

SECTION D consists of 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

All questions are compulsory.

The use of log tables and calculators is not allowed.

In this article, you’ll find annual Chemistry sample papers, which serve as a great tool for you to assess and fine-tune your readiness by giving them a try. Check year-wise sample papers below:-

CBSE Chemistry Exam Pattern

The maximum mark for the Chemistry 2024 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry examination paper will be conducted for three hours. Speaking of the CBSE Curriculum for the Academic Year 2023-24, check marks distribution for Chemistry paper.

CBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips for Chemistry Exam

Understand the Class 12 CBSE Chemistry syllabus. Concentrate on the crucial topics.

Ahead of time, plan your study hours, leaving plenty of room for all topics.

The only way to become a Chem-whiz is constant practice. Do previous year’s papers and sample questions.

Keep your focus sharp on main topics such as Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry.

If something’s unclear, reach out for help – teachers, class pals, or online resources can all help. Do not hesitate.

Utilise Visual Help: Diagrams, tables, and charts can boost your understanding of hard concepts.

Take down the main points in your parlance – it’s a huge help for swift exam-time revisions.

Sleep properly, maintain good nutrition, and exercise – you need your mind and body fit and ready.

Learn to manage time in exams – it is extremely important to answer all questions within the given window.

Trust your capabilities to do well in your exam.

Be alert to any change in the exam pattern or syllabus.

Attempt mock tests, if any, to see where you stand and where you need to work more.

Avoid late-night study marathons. It’s smarter to revise what you’ve already covered.

Stay relaxed, be focused on your exam – don’t let stress throw you off your game.

CBSE Exam Day Guidelines

Be at your exam centre half an hour early to keep away last-minute hassles.

Take your admit card and a valid ID for identification confirmation at the exam centre.

Electronic items like cell phones, calculators, or smart watches are explicitly banned in the exam hall.

Thoroughly reading the instructions given on the exam paper before starting is a must.

Practices like cheating or copy-pasting can result in expulsion, so it’s best to avoid such malpractice.

