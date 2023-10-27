Home

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Datesheet 2023-24 Soon; Check List of Subjects Offered, Important Guidelines

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Stream Datesheet 2023-24 Soon; Check List of Subjects Offered, Important Guidelines

Students preparing for the CBSE board exams can access and download the date sheet from the official website, which is cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 12th commerce date sheet for the academic year 2023-24 anytime soon. Students preparing for the CBSE board exams can access and download the date sheet from the official website, which is cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th annual exams will be held for subjects such as Entrepreneurship, Cost Accounting, English, Marketing, Retail, Financial markets management, Legal studies, Mathematics, Economics, Salesmanship, Business studies, business administration, and Accountancy. The CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15, 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Commerce Stream Timetable

Date And Day Name of the Subject Feb-March(tentative) to be announced soon Entrepreneurship Feb-March(tentative) to be announced soon Cost accounting Feb-March(tentative) to be announced soon English Feb-March(tentative) to be announced soon Marketing Feb-March(tentative) to be announced soon Retail Feb-March(tentative) to be announced soon Financial markets management to be announced soon Legal studies to be announced soon Mathematics to be announced soon Economics to be announced soon Salesmanship to be announced soon Business studies, business administration to be announced soon Accountancy CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Datesheet – Details Mentioned in Timetable The CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Date Sheet typically includes the following details: Subject Name

Subject Code

Exam Day, Date, and Time

Exam Duration (the amount of time allocated for each exam)

Exam Day Guidelines (important instructions or guidelines for students to follow during the examination) CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Datesheet – How to Download Timetable? To download the CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Date Sheet, you can follow these steps: Visit the official CBSE website: Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the “Examination” Section: On the CBSE website, you will typically find a section related to examinations. This may be in the main menu or on the homepage.

Find the Date Sheet Link: Within the “Examination” section, you should look for the “Date Sheet” or “Examination Schedule” link. Click on it.

Choose the Appropriate Class: Once you’re on the Date Sheet page, select the appropriate class, which is Class 12.

Download the Date Sheet: The Class 12th Board Exam Date Sheet for the current academic year should be available as a PDF file. Click on the link to download the date sheet to your device.

Check the Date Sheet: After downloading, open the PDF file to view the complete date sheet for Class 12 board exams. You will find subject names, exam dates, times, and any additional instructions.

Save or Print: You can save the date sheet for your reference and also consider printing a copy for easier access.

CBSE Class 12 Exam Day Instructions

The following important instructions and guidelines are to be strictly adhered to by candidates appearing for CBSE Class 12th Board Exams:

Candidates must strictly follow all instructions provided by CBSE, as updates may be issued from time to time.

Parents should regularly visit the Board’s website and stay in contact with their child’s school to stay informed about the latest updates from CBSE and the school. This will enable parents to provide proper guidance to their children.

No communication devices are permitted within the examination center.

Candidates are expected to maintain strict discipline while in the examination center.

All instructions mentioned on the admit card should be followed diligently.

The duration for each examination should be adhered to as specified in the date sheet and admit card.

A 15-minute reading time will be provided for candidates to review the question paper before the examination commences.

For updates and additional information, students can visit the official CBSE website at www.cbse.gov.in.

These guidelines are essential for the smooth and fair conduct of the board examinations and must be strictly observed by all candidates.

