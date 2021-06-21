CBSE Class 12 compartment 2021: On Monday, the Supreme Court heard the batch of students’ petitions seeking cancellation of CBSE CLASS XII Compartment/Private/Repeaters examination. During the hearing, Advocate Abhishek Choudhury told the Bench that compartment students said that physical exams were not feasible right now. More so, it will be difficult for them to appear for entrance tests if they already have pending exams. The advocate also stressed that an assessment scheme should be fixed for such students because otherwise one would not be able to take admission in colleges without the Class XII marksheet. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam: 1152 Students of Class 10, 12 In SC Seeking Cancellation And Assessment Scheme

”Clause 29 of the Evaluation Policy talks about private and second compartment students, and states that examination will be conducted when time is conducive to conduct examinations. If this is the scenario then unequal treatment will be given to regular students and private students.” Choudhary submitted, as reported by Live Law.

Citing the example of the CLAT exam, he explained that students cannot appear in the counselling unless they have the Class 12 results. Further, he added that CBSE’s clause says that environment needs to be conducive, but when the environment will be conducive cannot be said.



This comes after as many as 1,152 students knocked the doors of the Supreme Court by filing a joint petition, seeking direction to the CBSE for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 compartment exam, and demanded parity with regular students.

What does the petition say?

The private, compartment students of CBSE Class 12 examination moved the Supreme Court seeking directions for cancellation of their examinations in physical mode and for their performance evaluation by adopting a formula in line with the assessment formula adopted by CBSE for the regular students and to release the results in a time-bound manner, the petition said.

The petitions sought to direct the CBSE to allow Class 10 and 12 private/compartment students to file their objections within a reasonable period of time, in case they are not satisfied with the results so published.

The petitioners also sought a direction to the CBSE to resolve the grievances/objections that would be raised, giving them fair and equal treatment with that of regular students, the petition said. The relief was sought through an application, supported by more than 1,152 students and filed by advocate Abhishek Choudhary, and Manju Jaitley, seeking intervention and direction in the writ petition filed earlier before the Apex Court for cancellation of CBSE/ ICSE Board Examinations, the petition added.

(With inputs from ANI and Live Law)