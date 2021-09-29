CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result 2021 Live updates: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the result of class 12 compartment exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can now check their class 12 compartment exam result at the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CTET 2021: CBSE Activates New Link to Remove Image Discrepancy. Here’s How to Apply Online

However, the results for the CBSE Class 12 private candidates and special examination results will be declared tomorrow, September 30, at 12 pm.

It must be noted that the class 12 compartment exam was held from August 25 to September 16, while class 10 exam from August 25 to September 8. Moreover, the exams were also held for class 10 and 12 private, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates.

For the regular students, the CBSE earlier had announced the class 12 exam result on July 30. A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students had passed the class 12 exam, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. On the other side, the girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent, while for boys it was 99.13 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results 2021: Compartment exam subjects

It must be noted that the CBSE Class 12 Compartment and improvement exams were held only in — English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results 2021: List of websites to check score:

cbseresults.nic.in cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results 2021: How to check score