CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th compartment result today, September 07, 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination can download the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2022 by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The Board has also released the schedule for the verification, and re-evaluation process. Accordingly, given below are the Modalities and Schedule for Compartment Exam for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2022 for the processes of Verification of Marks, Obtaining (Scanned)Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book, Re-evaluation of Answer(s).

Verification of Marks

According to the schedule, the registration process to apply for verification of marks will begin from September 9 and continue till September 10. Students will have to pay Rs 500 per subject.

Obtaining (Scanned)Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book

To obtain the photocopy of evaluated answer books, students will have to apply online on September 15. They will be charged Rs 700 per answer book as a processing fee. For more details, check the official notification shared below.

Re-evaluation of Answer(s)

Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any questions. For the Re-evaluation of the Answer(s), the registration portal will open on September 20. Students will be charged Rs 100 per question.

Check Processing Fee

The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc. The incomplete/offline applications will be summarily rejected without any correspondence with the candidate. For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).