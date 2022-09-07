CBSE Compartment Result LIVE: CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2022 announced. Students can check their scores by visiting the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. The board conducted compartment exams 2022 for both Classes 10 and 12 from August 23 to August 29.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022: How To Check Scores on results cbse.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results OUT: Websites to Check Scores

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

What if you fail compartment exams?