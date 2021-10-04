New Delhi: The CBSE class 12 compartment exam result was declared last month, and the verification request portal for the same has been opened today, reported Hindustan Times. Candidates can request verification of marks till October 6 at the official website of CBSE. For verification of marks, candidates have to deposit Rs 500 for each subject. “The processing charges can only be deposited online (Credit/ Debit/ Net Banking). The processing charges shall not be accepted offline,” the CBSE has said.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2021: Not Satisfied With Scores? Here's a Major Update For You

The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on the website, the board has informed candidates. In case of change in marks, a letter will also be sent to the applicant by concerned regional office of CBSE; in case where there is no change of marks, no letter will be sent by CBSE, the board has added.

In cases where there is change in marks increase or decrease, candidates will have to surrender the marksheet cum certificate which is in their possession. They will be issued a new marksheet cum certificate, the board has said. Candidates who will apply for verification of marks will be able to request for photocopy of answer sheet.