CBSE Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday conducted CBSE Class 12 Computer Science & Informatics Practices at various exam centres. Soon after the exam was over, the experts in the subject matter have shared the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Answer Key 2021 for the students to review their paper and analyse their score.

The CBSE Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices exam paper was held from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. The students must note that the question paper consisted of three sections and every section had multiple choices. Moreover, the question paper had 56 questions in three sections out of which a total of 45 had to be attempted. A total of 90-minute duration was given to students and they were required to attempt a total of 45 questions.

Students have given mixed reactions to the exam paper today with some of them calling the paper easy. While some other students said that CS Term 1 question paper was tricky and lengthy. More students have said that the paper was moderate.

On the other hand, the teachers who have gone through both the papers have also said that the paper was moderately easy. They said that out of total questions, students should be able to attempt about 30-35 Compter Science MCQs, while about 40 Informatics Practices MCQs.

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Answer Key: QP code SSJ/2

Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key 1. d 2. c 3. d 4. c 5. c 6. c 7. d 8. c 9. b 10. d 11. a 12. c 13. a 14. b 15. b 16. c 17. b 18. a 19. c 20. d 21. a 22. c 23. b 24. d 25. b 26. c 27. b 28. d 29. a 30. d 31. a 32. d 33. c 34. c 35. d 36. c 37. a 38. d 39. a 40. b 41. c 42. b 43. c 44. a 45. c 46. d 47. b 48. d 49. d 50. b 51. a 52. a 53. a 54. b 55. c – – – –

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Answer Key: QP 065

Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key 1. b 2. a 3. d 4. d 5. d 6. a 7. b 8. b 9. a 10. c 11. b 12. c 13. b 14. d 15. b 16. a 17. a 18. b 19. c 20. a 21. c 22. d 23. c 24. d 25. b 26. a 27. c 28. b 29. c 30. c 31. a 32. c 33. d 34. d 35. b 36. d 37. c 38. a 39. b 40. d 41. c 42. d 43. a 44. b 45. b 46. b 47. c 48. b 49. b 50. d 51. b 52. a 53. a,c 54. b 55. d – – – –

Some of experts have said that the question paper was strictly according to the CBSE sample paper and the difficulty level was average. They said it was a well-balanced paper with a good mix of application and knowledge-based questions. While some other teachers stated that few questions required in-depth command over the concept.