Fake News Alert for all the CBSE candidates who are preparing for the Class 12 examination, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not released the Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 yet. The candidates are requested to beware of the fake date sheet that is in circulation on social media.

The fake document allegedly suggests that the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021 would begin from March 15. Also Read - CBSE Exams 2021: Board To Conduct Exams In Written Mode, Top Official Clarifies

Press Information Bureau, PIB Fact Check has called out the document as fake and confirmed that there is no such news as such. The PIB took to Twitter and wrote, "A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck

A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/H4wbRRKPB4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to share inputs in regards CBSE Board Exam 2021 and the competitive exams like JEE and NEET 2021 dates.