CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: Check Previous 5 Years Sociology Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: With no update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet for the Class 12th annual board examination, several media reports claim that CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th subject-wise datesheet is likely to be released after Diwali holidays. The CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf will be published on its website – .

CBSE has published the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the corresponding marking scheme. Aspiring can access and download these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is . In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Sociology sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12th Sociology Sample Paper(2023-24): CBSE 5Year’s Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 12th Sociology Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

The question paper is divided into four sections.

There are 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.

Section A includes question No. 1-16. These are MCQ type questions. As per the question, there can be one answer.

Section B includes question No.17-25. These are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words.

Section C includes question No. 26-32. They are short answer type questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

Section D includes question No. 33-35. They are long answer type questions carrying 6 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 200 words each.

Question no. 33 is to be answered with the help of the given graphics. Question no. 34 is to be answered with the help of the given passage.

