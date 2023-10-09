CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years English Elective Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

Home

The complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023-2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12th board English Elective examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in. Currently, nearly five months are left for the CBSE Board examination to begin.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the allocated marking scheme. Class 12 students can access these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is . In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 English Elective sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12th English Elective Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

This paper is divided in THREE sections. SECTION A -READING SECTION B – GRAMMAR & WRITING SECTION C- LITERATURE & FICTION

Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read the instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions

CBSE Class 12th English Elective Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

This paper has three sections -A, B and C

Separate instructions are given with each part and question, wherever necessary. Read these instructions very carefully and follow them faithfully.

Do not exceed the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years English Elective Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam Paper Pattern

The English Elective board exams will have a maximum score of 80, and the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam will be conducted over a three-hour duration.

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates must adhere to all instructions provided on the Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and access the sample papers.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage. Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option. The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – / for all the latest updates and information.

