Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Economics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Economics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE has published the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the allocated marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024: CBSE 12th Board Exam Dates Soon at cbse.gov.in; Sample Paper, Syllabus, Subject Offered

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 12th board Economics examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Nearly five months are left for the CBSE Board examination to begin. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – .

Trending Now

CBSE has published the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the allocated marking scheme. Class 12 students can access these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is . In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Economics sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

You may like to read

CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme This question paper contains two sections: Section A – Macro Economics Section B – Indian Economic Development

This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each.

This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words.

This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words.

This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme This question paper contains two sections: Section A – Macro Economics Section B – Indian Economic Development

This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each.

This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words.

This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words.

This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words. CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Economics Sample Question Paper Name of the Events CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper(2023-24)(PDF) CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper(2022-23)(PDF) CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper Term 1 (2021-22)(PDF) CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper Term 2 (2021-22)(PDF) CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper(2020-21)(PDF) CBSE Class 12th Economics Sample Paper(2019-20)(PDF) CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Paper Pattern The Economics board exams will have a maximum score of 80, and the CBSE Class 12 Economics exam will be conducted over a three-hour duration. CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam: Important Guidelines For Students Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates must adhere to all instructions provided on the Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download? In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and access the sample papers. Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage. Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option. The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference. NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – / for all the latest updates and information.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES