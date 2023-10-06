Home

Education

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Mathematics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Mathematics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 board Mathematics examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Only 233 academic calendar days are left for the CBSE Board examination to begin. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – .

Trending Now

CBSE has published the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the allocated marking scheme. Class 12th students can access these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is cbseacademic.nic.in. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

You may like to read

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

This Question paper contains – five sections A, B, C, D, and E. Each section is compulsory. However, there are internal choices in some questions.

Section A has 18 MCQ’s and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 source-based/case-based/passage-based/integrated units of assessment of 4 marks each with sub-parts.

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

This Question paper contains – five sections A, B, C, D and E. Each section is compulsory. However, there are internal choices in some questions.

Section A has 18 MCQ’s and 02 Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

Section B has 5 Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions of 2 marks each.

Section C has 6 Short Answer (SA)-type questions of 3 marks each.

Section D has 4 Long Answer (LA)-type questions of 5 marks each.

Section E has 3 source based/case based/passage based/integrated units of assessment (4 marks each) with sub parts.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Mathematics Sample Question Paper

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Mathematics 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on the Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference

NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information. You can also refer to this space – https://www.india.com/education/ for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES