CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Political Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th Datesheet 2023- 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 board Political Science examination for the academic session 2023-24 next year. Nearly four academic calendar months are left for the CBSE Board examination to begin. Students who are gearing up for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly anticipating additional details regarding the examination timetable from the board. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise CBSE Class 12th date sheet 2023-24 pdf and CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 pdf is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has published the Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024, along with the allocated marking scheme. Interested students can access these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th Political Science Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

The question paper consists of five sections (A, B, C, D and E) with 30 questions in total.

All questions are compulsory.

Question numbers 1-12 are multiple choice questions of one mark each.

Question numbers 13-18 are of 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50-60 words each.

Question numbers 19-23 are of 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100-120 words each. There is an internal choice in two of the 4 marks questions

Question numbers 24-26 are passage, cartoon and map-based questions. Answer accordingly.

Question numbers 27-30 are of 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170-180 words.

There is an internal choice in 6 marks questions.

CBSE Class 12th Political Science Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

All questions are compulsory.

Question numbers 1-12 are multiple choice questions of one mark each.

Question numbers 13-18 are of 2 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 50 words each.

Question numbers 19-23 are of 4 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 100 words each.

Question numbers 24-26 are passage, cartoon and map-based questions. Answer accordingly.

Question numbers 27-30 are of 6 marks each. Answers to these questions should not exceed 170 words.

There is an internal choice in 6 marks questions.

CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Political Science Sample Question Paper

BSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Political Science 2023 board exams is 80. The CBSE Class 12 Political Science examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre. Candidates will follow all instructions given on the Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

CBSE Political Science Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in. Click on the "sample question papers" option available on the homepage. Now click on the "SQP 2023-24" option. Now click on the "Class XII" option. The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

NOTE: To stay updated, please refer to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the latest information.

