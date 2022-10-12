CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10th and Class 12th Board exam 2023 date sheet soon. As per the latest development, a CBSE Class 12th date sheet is going viral on various WhatsApp groups. However, as per the Board officials, the CBSE has not released the datesheet of either Class 10th or Class 12th board exams 2023. Once the timetable is released, eligible students will be able to check and download it by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 19. Read Details Here

Speaking to Times Now, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE has confirmed the viral Class 12th datesheet as fake. Bhardwaj has categorically called out the date sheet as fake and warned of strict actions. CBSE official Rama Sharma has also clarified that the 'Date sheet has not been released as yet'. As for the tentative date for the release, no information has been shared.

CHECK FAKE CBSE CLASS 12th DATESHEET HERE

FAKE CBSE CLASS 12th DATESHEET

FAKE CBSE CLASS 12th DATESHEET

According to this fake date sheet, the CBSE Class 12th Board Exams will begin from February 15, 2023, and will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Meanwhile, the date sheet also suggests that the Class XII Examinations will conclude on April 9, 2022.

How TO DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASSES 10th, 12th DATE SHEET 2023 WHEN RELEASED?

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘CBSE 10th Datesheet 2023’ or, ‘CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023’

Your CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the dates carefully and download the timetable PDF.

Students are advised to take a printout of it for future use.

For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).