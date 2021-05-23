CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Amid the raging debate on whether board exams should be held amidst the second wave of pandemic or not, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested conducting the class 12 board exams only for major subjects. A high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is underway. Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Saturday asked the students, parents and other stakeholders to send him their suggestions regarding the CBSE class 12 exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Not a Time to Conduct Exams, Pass Students on Basis of Historical Reference, Says Delhi Govt

The crucial meeting between the Union government and state ministers regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams has concluded and the Centre has proposed before states two options for conducting the examinations – first, all state boards will hold exams only for major/limited subjects as per the existing system, and second, to conduct the exams in an objective format with only MCQs and short questions and curtailing the exam duration to one and a half hour, instead of three hours. While all states opted for the first option, the Delhi government voiced the cancellation of the exams. However, the CBSE is likely to hold the Class 12 board exam 2021 by the last week of June. The dates for the same are yet to be finalised.

In the year 2020 as well, CBSE had conducted the class 12 exams only for major papers. However, the results for other subjects were declared on the basis of their performance in main papers and internal assessments. If you are wondering which subjects are considered as main subjects by CBSE, here's a list for you given below.

Full list of CBSE Class 12 major subjects: