CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 News Updates: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Education along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams. The decision from the Centre was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Making further announcement, the education ministry said that the board exams for class 10 are cancelled and the result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board. However, any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive.

The ministry also added that the class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Additionally, the students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the notification regarding the postponement and cancellation of the board exams.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision, saying it will provide a great relief to students and their parents.

“I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents, Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he is happy to know the development and urged the Centre to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment.

“I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also welcomed the move to cancel the CBSE class 10 exams, but demanded the same for class 12 examinations.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a letter to the Centre sought postponement of the upcoming CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12. He had written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, pointing to the prevailing situation and stressing that it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone class 10 and 12 board examinations.